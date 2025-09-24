Follow us on:

Lending Bridge builds fresh momentum with new institutional backing

Arbuthnot Banking Group

The latest step for a young lender founded just two years ago hints at a business keen to move beyond the limits of self-financing and into territory where scale and structure start to matter.

Lending Bridge was established in 2023 by property investors Balraj Sohal and Joga Khangure after they exited a successful recruitment venture. They funded the business initially with their own capital, growing a loan book from a standing start while concentrating on bridging finance and real estate opportunities. That bootstrap approach helped the firm demonstrate discipline in underwriting while retaining the flexibility to meet demand from brokers and borrowers who often prize pace and certainty above all else.

The partnership with Renaissance Asset Finance, part of Arbuthnot Latham, takes the form of a £5 million block discounting facility. While modest in absolute terms, its importance lies in the institutional seal of approval. Lending Bridge is now in a position to expand its loan book while maintaining the personal service that underpinned its early reputation.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

