Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -.5% Downside Potential

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (KNSL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $535.00 and $412.00 and has a mean target at $474.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $476.67 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $465.06 and the 200 day MA is $440.54. The company has a market cap of 11.34B. The current share price for the company is: $487.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,289,201,197 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.4, revenue per share of $66.00 and a 7.89% return on assets.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.