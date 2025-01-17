Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 10.8% Upside Potential

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (KNSL) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $593.00 and $412.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $483.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $436.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is $471.43 while the 200 day moving average is $439.78. The company has a market cap of 10.20B. The stock price is currently at: $438.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,305,654,980 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.99, revenue per share of $66.00 and a 7.89% return on assets.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.