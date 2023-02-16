Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Kimberly-Clark Corporation with ticker code (KMB) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 143 and 118 calculating the average target price we see 129.44. Now with the previous closing price of 128.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 134.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,397m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimberly-clark.com

The potential market cap would be $43,687m based on the market concensus.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names. Its Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The company’s K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. In addition, it sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through e-commerce. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.