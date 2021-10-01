Kenmare Resources appoints Mette Dobel as a Non-Executive Director

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, has today announced the appointment of Mette Dobel as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 January 2022.

Ms. Dobel is currently Regional President, Europe, North Africa, Russia/CIS for FL Smidth, an engineering, equipment and service solutions provider to the global mining and cement industries. She was previously a Director of FL Smidth A/S, and FL Smidth & Co. A/S which is listed on Nasdaq OMX Exchange in Copenhagen. She holds a Masters in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Commercial) from Københavns Teknikum.

There are no other matters in respect of Ms. Dobel requiring disclosure under UK Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.