KBR, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 32.4% Upside Potential

KBR, Inc. with ticker code (KBR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $84.00 and $70.00 with the average target price sitting at $76.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.93 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 32.4%. The 50 day MA is $62.30 while the 200 day moving average is $64.34. The market capitalization for the company is 7.71B. The stock price is currently at: $57.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,210,840,892 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.53, revenue per share of $55.06 and a 5.33% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.