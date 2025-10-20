Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Kainos to host Capital Markets Event in London on 22 October 2025

Kainos Group Plc

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS), a UK-headquartered IT provider with expertise across three divisions, Digital Services, Workday Services and Workday Products, has confirmed it will host a Capital Markets Event in London on 22 October 2025.

Kainos are hosting a capital markets event for analysts and institutional investors in two days’ time in the afternoon of Wednesday 22 October 2025 at Investec’s London offices.

Brendan Mooney, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard McCann, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from across the business to present its growth strategy, delve into forward-looking trends, provide key insights into its customer partnerships and update on its product roadmap.

There will also be a live webcast for those attendees who cannot attend in person.

Presentation slides will be made available after the event at www.kainos.com/investor-relations/results-and-presentations with video recordings available as soon as possible after the event.

There will be no further update on trading provided at the event.

For those interested in attending, please email Chloe.Yorke@fticonsulting.com or Noni.Smyth@Investec.com.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple