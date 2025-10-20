Kainos to host Capital Markets Event in London on 22 October 2025

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS), a UK-headquartered IT provider with expertise across three divisions, Digital Services, Workday Services and Workday Products, has confirmed it will host a Capital Markets Event in London on 22 October 2025.

Brendan Mooney, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard McCann, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from across the business to present its growth strategy, delve into forward-looking trends, provide key insights into its customer partnerships and update on its product roadmap.

There will also be a live webcast for those attendees who cannot attend in person.

Presentation slides will be made available after the event at www.kainos.com/investor-relations/results-and-presentations with video recordings available as soon as possible after the event.

There will be no further update on trading provided at the event.

For those interested in attending, please email Chloe.Yorke@fticonsulting.com or Noni.Smyth@Investec.com.