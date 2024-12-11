Kainos Group Plc reappoints Brendan Mooney as Chief Executive Officer

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS), a UK-headquartered IT provider with expertise across three divisions – Digital Services, Workday Services and Workday Products – has announced the re-appointment to the Board of Brendan Mooney as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Russell Sloan, who is stepping down with immediate effect.

The Board’s expectations of trading for the year ending 31 March 2025 are unchanged from the interim results that were announced on 11 November 2024.

Brendan has worked for Kainos since 1989. He was CEO for 22 years before stepping down in September 2023. As CEO, Brendan led Kainos through a successful IPO in 2015 and turned Kainos into an international business and one of the UK’s leading IT providers.

Russell took over from Brendan as CEO in September 2023 and has been with Kainos since 1999. He was previously Director of the Group’s Digital Services division, among a series of other leadership roles.

Rosaleen Blair, Chair of Kainos, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan back to the role of CEO. Having overseen a hugely successful period of growth for Kainos, he needs very little introduction to anyone connected with the Group. Brendan’s knowledge of the Group, its challenges and opportunities is unsurpassed and we look forward to a clear focus on a return to growth.” “I would also like to thank Russell for the enormous contribution that he has made to Kainos in his 25 years with the Group. He played a key role in the development of Kainos. In his time with the business, it went from a small private company to an international business operating in over 20 countries. He leaves with our gratitude and respect and we wish him every success in the future.”

Brendan Mooney commented: “I am delighted to be returning to the role of CEO, and I see significant growth opportunities ahead for Kainos. My time since stepping down as CEO has given me a fresh perspective on Kainos and its potential, and I am looking forward to supporting the team in delivering the next phase of our growth”