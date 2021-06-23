Twitter
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income MATE declare first interim dividend of 1.025p per ordinary share

JPMorgan MATE

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) have declared the following distribution:

First interim distribution

A first interim distribution of 1.025 pence per ordinary share, for the year ending 28th February 2022, will be paid on 6th August 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2nd July 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 1st July 2021.

For this first interim distribution of the Company’s year ending 28th February 2022, JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has elected not to ‘stream’ part of the distribution payment and therefore the whole of the 1.025 pence will be designated as a dividend to shareholders.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc

