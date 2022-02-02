JPMorgan Japan investment trust JSGI over 8% discount to NAV

At 31 January 2022, the NAV for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) was GBp 414.71. The Share Price was GBp 340.00 giving a discount to the NAV of -8.37%.

Top ten holdings at 31/12/21

Sector breakdown at 31/12/21

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.