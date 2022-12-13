Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust: 1.2p dividend announced (LON:JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced that an interim dividend of 1.2 pence per share will be paid on 3rd February 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23rd December 2022 (ex-dividend date 22nd December 2022).

The Board will continue to keep the level of dividends received, and expected to be received from portfolio companies, under review and take into account the level of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s revenue reserves when determining the final dividend for the year in 2023.

13th December 2022

For more information, please visit the JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc website

https://am.jpmorgan.com/gb/en/asset-management/per/products/jpmorgan-european-discovery-trust-plc-ordinary-shares-gb00bmts0z37

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.