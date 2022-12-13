JPMorgan European Discovery Trust: 1.2p dividend announced (LON:JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced that an interim dividend of 1.2 pence per share will be paid on 3rd February 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23rd December 2022 (ex-dividend date 22nd December 2022).

The Board will continue to keep the level of dividends received, and expected to be received from portfolio companies, under review and take into account the level of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s revenue reserves when determining the final dividend for the year in 2023.

13th December 2022

For more information, please visit the JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc website –

https://am.jpmorgan.com/gb/en/asset-management/per/products/jpmorgan-european-discovery-trust-plc-ordinary-shares-gb00bmts0z37