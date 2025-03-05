Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$321.89’, now 20.5% Upside Potential

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated which can be found using ticker (JLL) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $358.00 and $235.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $321.89. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $267.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is $265.72 while the 200 day moving average is $248.92. The market cap for the company is 12.44B. The stock price is currently at: $262.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,991,524,892 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.64, revenue per share of $493.40 and a 3.39% return on assets.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.