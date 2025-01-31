Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.0% Upside Potential

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated with ticker code (JLL) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $362.00 and $216.00 calculating the average target price we see $318.22. Now with the previous closing price of $279.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $264.00 and the 200 day MA is $238.79. The company has a market capitalization of 13.40B. Currently the stock stands at: $282.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,271,038,271 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.58, revenue per share of $473.59 and a 3.05% return on assets.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.