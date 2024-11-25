Follow us on:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Share Price Target '$287.88', now 11.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated with ticker code (JLL) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $353.00 and $216.00 and has a mean share price target at $287.88. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $258.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $265.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to $222.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.49B. Currently the stock stands at: $263.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,887,606,458 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.59, revenue per share of $473.59 and a 3.05% return on assets.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

