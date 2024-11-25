Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.25’, now -3.3% Downside Potential

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with ticker code (JEF) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $67.00 with the average share target price sitting at $74.25. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $76.77 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.75. The company has a market cap of 16.15B. The stock price is currently at: $78.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,618,045,389 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.58, revenue per share of $28.58 and a 0.95% return on assets.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.