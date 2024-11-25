Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.25’, now -3.3% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with ticker code (JEF) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $67.00 with the average share target price sitting at $74.25. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $76.77 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.75. The company has a market cap of 16.15B. The stock price is currently at: $78.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,618,045,389 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.58, revenue per share of $28.58 and a 0.95% return on assets.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and .9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$74.50’, now -.1% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -.6% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$69.50’, now 7.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 6.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.33’, now 6.3% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.