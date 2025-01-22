Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with ticker code (JEF) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $93.00 and $82.00 calculating the mean target price we have $87.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $75.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 16.00B. The current share price for the company is: $77.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $18,484,847,863 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.31, revenue per share of $28.58 and a 0.95% return on assets.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.