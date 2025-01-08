Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$88.50’, now 8.8% Upside Potential

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with ticker code (JEF) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $97.00 and $81.00 and has a mean share price target at $88.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $81.31 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $75.33 and the 200 day moving average is $58.05. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 16.35B. The current share price for the company is: $79.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,799,712,731 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.01, revenue per share of $28.58 and a 0.95% return on assets.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.