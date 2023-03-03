Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Japan ISA investment opportunities for growth and income

JPMorgan JSGI

DirectorsTalk caught up with Alexa Henderson, non-executive chairman of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI), to discuss holding shares in JSGI in a stocks and shares ISA. In doing so, investors can utilise their current or their 2023/4 tax year ISA allowance and protect their investment from capital gains or income tax on profits and dividends.

Alexa Henderson commented:

‘With the ISA season ahead, I’m conscious investors may not typically look to Japanese Equities as an option. However, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (JSGI) has a predictable dividend due to the dividend policy introduced in 2018. That is to say that ‘the company pays dividends equivalent to 1% of NAV per quarter.’ 

Whilst the performance of the company since the summer of 2021 has been difficult, from the low point in June 2022 the NAV has started to move ahead again. If we consider that Japan only lifted strict border controls in October last year, many activities such as consumption and travel remain well below pre-Covid levels and finally look set to normalise. This in combination with many structural improvements in corporate governance looks to have created a significant investment opportunity.

Japan income fundJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JSGI) is a Japan income investing opportunity giving investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.

