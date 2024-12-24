Iridium Communications Inc. Share Price Target ‘$40.50’, now 38.7% Upside Potential

Iridium Communications Inc. which can be found using ticker (IRDM) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $50.00 and $30.00 and has a mean share price target at $40.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.21 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 38.7%. The 50 day MA is $29.75 while the 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of 3.33B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $29.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,612,422,560 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.42, revenue per share of $6.70 and a 4.52% return on assets.

Iridium Communications Inc. is a commercial provider of communications services. The Company is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services using a constellation of orbiting satellites. It provides voice and data communications services to businesses, the United States and foreign Governments, non-Governmental organizations, and consumers via its upgraded satellite network, which has an architecture of approximately 66 operational satellites with in-orbit and ground spares and related ground infrastructure. The Company’s principal lines of business include land-mobile, maritime, aviation, Internet of things (IoT), hosted payloads and other data services, and United States (U.S.) Government. Its products include Satellite Handsets and Iridium GO!, Broadband Data Devices, Voice and Data Modems, and Internet of Things Data Devices. The Company sells its products and services to customers through a wholesale distribution network of approximately 85 service providers.