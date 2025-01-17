Iridium Communications Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 47.2% Upside Potential

Iridium Communications Inc. with ticker code (IRDM) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $30.00 and has a mean target at $40.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 47.2%. The 50 day MA is $29.38 while the 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of 3.14B. The current share price for the company is: $27.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,615,870,144 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.62, revenue per share of $6.70 and a 4.52% return on assets.

Iridium Communications Inc. is a commercial provider of communications services. The Company is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services using a constellation of orbiting satellites. It provides voice and data communications services to businesses, the United States and foreign Governments, non-Governmental organizations, and consumers via its upgraded satellite network, which has an architecture of approximately 66 operational satellites with in-orbit and ground spares and related ground infrastructure. The Company’s principal lines of business include land-mobile, maritime, aviation, Internet of things (IoT), hosted payloads and other data services, and United States (U.S.) Government. Its products include Satellite Handsets and Iridium GO!, Broadband Data Devices, Voice and Data Modems, and Internet of Things Data Devices. The Company sells its products and services to customers through a wholesale distribution network of approximately 85 service providers.