Investor conviction grows behind Unilever’s premium beauty shift

Global Opportunities Trust

A realignment appears to be taking shape at one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. Unilever has been repositioning its global footprint away from traditional staples and towards categories where brand strength, pricing power and consumer loyalty offer more attractive economics. The latest quarterly figures offer an increasingly clear signal that this shift is beginning to gather operational momentum.

At the centre of this narrative is Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing division, which grew 5.1% in the third quarter, delivering €3.2 billion in revenue. That acceleration comes just a year after the segment posted a contraction, indicating not only stabilisation but renewed relevance in an evolving consumer landscape. Prestige brands such as Hourglass and K18 are now delivering mid-single digit growth, while mass-market anchors like Vaseline are expanding at double-digit rates in key emerging markets. Underlying this is a portfolio strategy focused on “power brands” such as Dove and Sunsilk, now accounting for nearly 80% of group turnover. Personal Care also showed renewed strength with 4.1% percent growth in the quarter, supported by premium innovation and market-by-market execution.

Global Opportunities Trust currently holds just under 3% of its net assets in Unilever.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

