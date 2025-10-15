Investing where balance becomes advantage

Global equity markets have weathered an unsettled start to 2025. Tariff tensions, shifting interest rate expectations, and uneven currency moves have all contributed to bouts of volatility. Yet, despite this noise, most major indices remain near record highs.

The first half of the year confirmed that momentum alone cannot sustain returns. Markets are adjusting to slower growth, tighter liquidity, and the fading impact of past fiscal support. This makes selectivity essential. Active investors now see value in repositioning portfolios rather than exiting the market altogether, emphasising both quality and geographical diversification.

In the United States, large-cap technology continues to dominate investor attention, but performance among the so-called “magnificent seven” is diverging. The next wave of innovation is being shaped by agentic AI, systems that can learn and act autonomously. This shift is driving new demand across semiconductors, data infrastructure, and automation software.

Outside the US, the case for diversification is strengthening. Europe remains supported by strategic investment in defence, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Many European small caps trade at attractive valuations and offer a useful offset to global tech exposure.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.