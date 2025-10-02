Intelligent migration shaping the future of enterprise data

Verge Technologies has developed a migration solution designed to remove the operational drag traditionally associated with moving databases. Its SentientDB Migration Tool handles transfers of any size, from smaller projects to the most complex corporate workloads, aiming to reduce downtime and remove manual overheads.

The product is offered both as a standalone tool and as part of the broader SentientDB platform. As a stand-alone service, it enables migrations up to 50 gigabytes per database with tiered pricing designed to attract both smaller enterprises and mid-tier clients managing several systems.

The longer-term potential lies in its integration with SentientDB’s full suite, which extends beyond migration to encompass artificial intelligence-powered analytics, robust management tools, and scalable infrastructure. This broader platform approach suggests that migration is not only a product but also a gateway into a wider customer relationship.

Database management remains a conservative area of IT, where reliability and risk minimisation drive decision-making. A solution that introduces automation without eroding confidence could serve as a lever for broader adoption.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.