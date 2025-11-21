What happens when cloud complexity reaches its limit

Most large enterprises now operate across at least four different cloud environments. Some run seven or more. Each cloud brings its own rules, APIs, monitoring, compliance frameworks, and failure points. Teams spend more time stitching things together than actually delivering. As AI workloads grow and data becomes more distributed, the cracks in this model are getting wider.

Verge sees this for what it is, not a tooling issue, but a structural one. The answer isn’t more middleware or connectors. It’s convergence. One system that treats all environments, public cloud, private cloud, on-prem, as parts of a single architecture.

That’s what Verge is building with SentientDB. It’s a distributed database designed to operate as a unified system across all major cloud environments. Not mirrored. Not synced. Converged. Each instance works as part of a larger whole, aware of where data lives, how it’s moving, and what needs to happen next. That means fewer failure points, less manual intervention, and real-time adaptability baked in.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.