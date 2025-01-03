Ingredion Incorporated – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 16.8% Upside Potential

Ingredion Incorporated which can be found using ticker (INGR) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $178.00 and $132.00 calculating the mean target price we have $159.67. Now with the previous closing price of $136.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day MA is $142.53 and the 200 day moving average is $127.49. The market capitalization for the company is 8.89B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $136.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,383,718,524 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.3, revenue per share of $115.06 and a 7.92% return on assets.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredients solutions provider that transforms corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing and other industries. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It develops, produces, and sells a variety of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners, for various industries. Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose and syrup solids. Its products are derived primarily from the processing of corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato and rice.