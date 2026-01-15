Inchcape Plc hosts investor site visit in Sydney

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH), the leading global automotive distributor, today hosted investors at a site visit to its multi-brand dealership in Sydney, Australia. The event included a presentation by Inchcape’s Australasian management team on strategy, operations and OEM relationships in Australia and New Zealand.

The visit was part of Inchcape’s on-going aim to deepen investor understanding of key elements of the Group’s business. A recording of the presentation, as well as the presentation slides, will be made available on the Company website.

No new material information was provided at the event. The Company will report its preliminary results for FY 2025 on Tuesday 3 March 2026.