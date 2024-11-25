Follow us on:

Inchcape plc 45.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Inchcape plc with ticker (LON:INCH) now has a potential upside of 45.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Inchcape plc share price of 770 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 45.5%. Trading has ranged between 598 (52 week low) and 874 (52 week high) with an average of 850,844 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,055,372,542.

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based independent multi-brand global automotive distributor. The Company’s segments include Distribution and Retail. The Distribution segment includes exclusive distribution, sales and marketing activities of new vehicles and parts, and sale of new and used vehicles together with logistics services where it may also be the exclusive distributor, alongside associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales. The Distribution segment serves APAC, Europe and Africa, and Americas. Its distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers. Retail segment includes the sale of new and used vehicles, together with associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales in Europe. The Retail segment includes Poland franchise dealerships and its bravoauto business.



