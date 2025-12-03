Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika targets neuromodulation market with medical battery offering

Ilika Plc

Ilika has confirmed it will be exhibiting at NANS 2026, the North American Neuromodulation Society’s flagship annual meeting, alongside Cirtec Medical.

NANS 2026 is the most prominent neuromodulation event in North America, bringing together medical-device companies, clinicians, and researchers focused on spinal cord stimulation, pain management, and implantable neurotechnologies. With nearly 500 scientific abstracts already accepted, including 312 focused on new research, the event points to growing clinical demand and increasing innovation across the sector.

Solid-state batteries are particularly well suited for implanted medical devices. They are safer than lithium-ion, with no liquid electrolyte and a lower risk of leakage or thermal runaway. They also offer better reliability and longer life in small formats, which is critical for applications like neurostimulators and miniaturised therapeutic devices.

While its Goliath programme remains focused on large-format batteries for electric vehicles and industrial electrification, Stereax targets a different end market entirely. The medical device sector is growing, largely independent of broader macroeconomic cycles, and increasingly reliant on battery innovations to support smaller, safer and more intelligent implants.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika Plc

Ilika targets neuromodulation market with medical battery offering

Ilika is stepping directly into the medical-device market with its solid-state microbattery platform now featured at NANS 2026.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s pack design shifts focus from cells to architecture

Ilika’s solid-state cells allowed a full battery pack redesign, cutting 100 kg, lowering cost, and extending range, without compromising safety.
Ilika Plc

Ilika CEO on Stereax production, Goliath progress, and growing market demand

Ilika's Graeme Purdy shares updates on the company’s advancements in solid-state battery technology, including Stereax manufacturing milestones, the upcoming release of Goliath P1.5 prototypes, and expanding customer interest across medical and industrial sectors.

Ilika Plc Customer Demand Soars as Stereax Production Ramps Up with Cirtec (Video)

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika plc, outlines how solid-state Stereax batteries are entering production at Cirtec—with customer-ready units already on test. Applications span implanted sensors to orthodontics, and next-gen Goliath cells are primed for delivery by year-end.
Ilika Plc

Ilika reports advancing performance across Stereax and Goliath programmes

Ilika has outlined progress for the six months to 31 October 2025, including Stereax production qualification, Goliath prototype validation, and continued development supported by grant funding.
Ilika Plc

Ilika moves closer to commercialising its large‑format solid‑state batteries

Ilika is now building large‑format solid‑state batteries with industrial equipment as it moves closer to commercial EV adoption.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple