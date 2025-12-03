Ilika targets neuromodulation market with medical battery offering

Ilika has confirmed it will be exhibiting at NANS 2026, the North American Neuromodulation Society’s flagship annual meeting, alongside Cirtec Medical.

NANS 2026 is the most prominent neuromodulation event in North America, bringing together medical-device companies, clinicians, and researchers focused on spinal cord stimulation, pain management, and implantable neurotechnologies. With nearly 500 scientific abstracts already accepted, including 312 focused on new research, the event points to growing clinical demand and increasing innovation across the sector.

Solid-state batteries are particularly well suited for implanted medical devices. They are safer than lithium-ion, with no liquid electrolyte and a lower risk of leakage or thermal runaway. They also offer better reliability and longer life in small formats, which is critical for applications like neurostimulators and miniaturised therapeutic devices.

While its Goliath programme remains focused on large-format batteries for electric vehicles and industrial electrification, Stereax targets a different end market entirely. The medical device sector is growing, largely independent of broader macroeconomic cycles, and increasingly reliant on battery innovations to support smaller, safer and more intelligent implants.

