Ilika Plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has given formal notice that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 at 2.00 pm (BST) at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.

If you wish to attend the AGM in your capacity as a shareholder, please bring proof of shareholding or, if shares are held through a nominee account, a letter of representation, to facilitate your entry to the Meeting. If you are not planning to attend the meeting and would like someone else to vote for you at the meeting (or any adjournment of the meeting), please complete the form of proxy, which can be accessed using the following link www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy

Shareholders are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy with their voting instructions. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and enter the Control Number, your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN), and PIN as shown on the Proxy Form.

To be valid, proxy appointments for the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, no later than 2.00 pm (BST) on 19 September 2025.

Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

The Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025 and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) will be made available shortly to view or download by clicking the links below:

–  Ilika plc Notice of Annual General Meeting: https://www.ilika.com/investors/aim-rule-26

–  Ilika plc Annual Report and Accounts: 

Annual-Report-2025Download

Latest Company News

Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.

Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.
Ilika Plc

Ilika FY25 results: Stereax manufacturing shift, Goliath roadmap

Ilika reported results for the year ended 30 April 2025. The group advanced transfer of Stereax miniature solid state battery manufacturing to Cirtec in the US and validated Goliath EV prototypes, including scale up work at UKBIC.
Ilika plc

Ilika secures £1.25 million grant for Goliath A-sample production

Ilika will receive £1.25 million from the APC Demonstrate fund to produce its first Goliath A-Sample solid-state batteries in a 12-month PRIMED programme with HSSMI and UKBIC, starting 1 August 2025.
Ilika plc

Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.
Ilika Plc

Ilika launches £3.8m fundraise including £0.5m Retail Offer

Ilika Plc has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild, raising approximately £3.3 million to enhance solid-state battery technology and commercial growth.

