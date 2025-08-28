Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has given formal notice that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 at 2.00 pm (BST) at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland LLP, One Wood Street, London EC2V 7WS.

If you wish to attend the AGM in your capacity as a shareholder, please bring proof of shareholding or, if shares are held through a nominee account, a letter of representation, to facilitate your entry to the Meeting. If you are not planning to attend the meeting and would like someone else to vote for you at the meeting (or any adjournment of the meeting), please complete the form of proxy, which can be accessed using the following link www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy

Shareholders are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy with their voting instructions. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and enter the Control Number, your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN), and PIN as shown on the Proxy Form.

To be valid, proxy appointments for the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, no later than 2.00 pm (BST) on 19 September 2025.

Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

The Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025 and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) will be made available shortly to view or download by clicking the links below:

– Ilika plc Notice of Annual General Meeting: https://www.ilika.com/investors/aim-rule-26

– Ilika plc Annual Report and Accounts:

