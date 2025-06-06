Ilika advances UK EV ambitions with breakthrough Goliath battery prototype

Ilika’s Goliath battery programme is setting a new benchmark in the UK’s race to electrify transport. With the debut of a 50Ah solid-state prototype and validation at industrial scale, Ilika is emerging as a core enabler of domestic EV battery manufacturing, aligning cutting-edge science with commercial readiness.

The recent development of a 50Ah Goliath solid-state cell marks a major progression from the company’s previous 10Ah versions. This leap in capacity showcases Ilika’s ability to scale its core technology towards automotive-grade applications. The prototype incorporates high silicon content electrodes, a demanding but essential material advancement needed for the performance levels expected in next-generation electric vehicles.

Crucially, Ilika has demonstrated this progress at scale. Working closely with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), the company has successfully trialled its processes on full production lines, showing that its manufacturing methods are compatible with gigafactory operations. Using UKBIC’s facilities, Ilika refined its roll-to-roll coating techniques and composite electrode-electrolyte systems, achieving higher uniformity, consistency, and manufacturing yield, key factors in securing commercial viability.

The company is also deeply integrated within a wider network of innovation through the Faraday Battery Challenge. Under the £8.2 million HISTORY programme, Ilika collaborates with advanced materials experts Nexeon, process engineers HSSMI, and leading research institutions including the University of St Andrews, UCL, and Imperial College. This alliance focuses on unlocking the benefits of solid-state architecture while incorporating next-generation silicon-based anodes, targeting enhanced energy density and lifecycle performance.

Ilika’s role in the UK battery landscape will be on display again at the upcoming event hosted by the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at NETPark, Sedgefield. The 17 June showcase celebrates the launch of the new Advanced Materials Battery Industrialisation Centre, a joint initiative between CPI and WMG. Ilika’s participation highlights its status as a key player in shaping the UK’s battery supply chain and accelerating the commercial transition from lab-scale breakthroughs to real-world production.

This momentum is vital as the UK gears up for an electrified future. With government-backed targets calling for over 100GWh of battery production capacity by 2030, domestic innovators like Ilika are pivotal to building a secure and self-sufficient energy storage ecosystem. Solid-state batteries offer the promise of higher energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life, core criteria as automotive OEMs push for cleaner, more efficient mobility.

Ilika is strategically positioned, not just as a technology developer, but as a collaborator embedded within a maturing battery manufacturing infrastructure. Its prototype achievement and production validation mark the transition from research to readiness, setting the stage for future licensing, partnerships, and scale-up investments.

