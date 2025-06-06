Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika advances UK EV ambitions with breakthrough Goliath battery prototype

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath battery programme is setting a new benchmark in the UK’s race to electrify transport. With the debut of a 50Ah solid-state prototype and validation at industrial scale, Ilika is emerging as a core enabler of domestic EV battery manufacturing, aligning cutting-edge science with commercial readiness.

The recent development of a 50Ah Goliath solid-state cell marks a major progression from the company’s previous 10Ah versions. This leap in capacity showcases Ilika’s ability to scale its core technology towards automotive-grade applications. The prototype incorporates high silicon content electrodes, a demanding but essential material advancement needed for the performance levels expected in next-generation electric vehicles.

Crucially, Ilika has demonstrated this progress at scale. Working closely with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), the company has successfully trialled its processes on full production lines, showing that its manufacturing methods are compatible with gigafactory operations. Using UKBIC’s facilities, Ilika refined its roll-to-roll coating techniques and composite electrode-electrolyte systems, achieving higher uniformity, consistency, and manufacturing yield, key factors in securing commercial viability.

The company is also deeply integrated within a wider network of innovation through the Faraday Battery Challenge. Under the £8.2 million HISTORY programme, Ilika collaborates with advanced materials experts Nexeon, process engineers HSSMI, and leading research institutions including the University of St Andrews, UCL, and Imperial College. This alliance focuses on unlocking the benefits of solid-state architecture while incorporating next-generation silicon-based anodes, targeting enhanced energy density and lifecycle performance.

Ilika’s role in the UK battery landscape will be on display again at the upcoming event hosted by the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at NETPark, Sedgefield. The 17 June showcase celebrates the launch of the new Advanced Materials Battery Industrialisation Centre, a joint initiative between CPI and WMG. Ilika’s participation highlights its status as a key player in shaping the UK’s battery supply chain and accelerating the commercial transition from lab-scale breakthroughs to real-world production.

This momentum is vital as the UK gears up for an electrified future. With government-backed targets calling for over 100GWh of battery production capacity by 2030, domestic innovators like Ilika are pivotal to building a secure and self-sufficient energy storage ecosystem. Solid-state batteries offer the promise of higher energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life, core criteria as automotive OEMs push for cleaner, more efficient mobility.

Ilika is strategically positioned, not just as a technology developer, but as a collaborator embedded within a maturing battery manufacturing infrastructure. Its prototype achievement and production validation mark the transition from research to readiness, setting the stage for future licensing, partnerships, and scale-up investments.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc

Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.
Ilika Plc

Ilika launches £3.8m fundraise including £0.5m Retail Offer

Ilika Plc has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild, raising approximately £3.3 million to enhance solid-state battery technology and commercial growth.
Ilika plc

Ilika announces £3.5m fundraise via Placing and Retail Offer

Ilika Plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, plans to raise approximately £3.0 million through a new share placing and a retail offer for shareholders.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath prototypes win OEM validation

Ilika plc has confirmed its P1 Goliath solid-state battery prototypes meet specifications, showcasing significant progress in testing and commercial viability.
Ilika Plc

Ilika completes Goliath scale-up with UKBIC

Ilika plc confirms the success of its Goliath solid-state batteries, showcasing superior performance and scalability in production for electric vehicles.
Ilika Plc

Ilika successfully prototypes 50Ah Goliath EV battery

Ilika plc has successfully prototyped a 50Ah solid-state battery for electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward commercialisation and enhanced EV performance.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple