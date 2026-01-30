IG Group completes acquisition of Independent Reserve

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Independent Reserve, effective 30 January 2026, further to regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The transaction was announced on 19 September 2025.

IG expects to launch a crypto proposition for customers in Singapore, Australia and UAE, powered by Independent Reserve in the second half of 2026.

Matt Macklin, Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Middle East at IG, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Adrian and the Independent Reserve team to IG. This acquisition strengthens our crypto capabilities and positions us to meet growing customer demand across APAC and the Middle East.”

Adrian Przelozny, CEO and co-founder of Independent Reserve, said: “Joining IG Group opens an exciting new chapter for Independent Reserve. Combining our crypto expertise with IG’s scale across APAC and the Middle East accelerates our mission to bring trusted, regulated crypto trading to a wider audience.”