Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA): Analyst Consensus Points to 86% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) stands at the forefront of the precision medicine oncology sector, offering compelling prospects for investors looking to capitalize on the biotechnology industry’s potential. This South San Francisco-based company, founded in 2015, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for patient populations identified through molecular diagnostics, a niche that promises substantial upside.

With a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, IDEAYA is well-positioned within the healthcare sector, particularly in the biotechnology industry. The company’s current stock price hovers around $25, exhibiting minimal fluctuation with a recent price change of just 0.03%. However, what truly catches the eye is the stock’s 52-week range, which spans from $14.50 to a high of $39.80, suggesting significant volatility and investment potential.

Investors should note that traditional valuation metrics like the P/E ratio and PEG ratio are not applicable to IDEAYA, largely due to its developmental stage and ongoing clinical trials. The forward P/E ratio stands at -8.09, indicating expectations of future losses, which is not uncommon for biotech companies investing heavily in R&D. Furthermore, the company’s return on equity is currently at a negative 31.34%, and its free cash flow is notably negative at -$164.6 million, reflecting its intensive investment in its promising pipeline.

Despite these figures, IDEAYA’s portfolio is impressive, featuring multiple drug candidates targeting specific genetic mutations. Among its leading products in development are IDE196 and IDE397, both in advanced stages of clinical trials, alongside a suite of other candidates targeting a range of cancers. Such innovative approaches have attracted strategic alliances with major players like GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Merck, underscoring the credibility and potential of IDEAYA’s scientific endeavors.

From an analyst perspective, the company enjoys robust support. It boasts 14 buy ratings and just two hold ratings, with no analysts recommending a sell. The average target price set by analysts is $46.50, signifying an impressive potential upside of 86% from its current trading price. This optimism is further supported by its technical indicators; the stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $22.06 and $22.64 respectively, with a relative strength index (RSI) of 60.68, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

While IDEAYA does not currently offer a dividend, the focus for investors should remain on its growth potential and the eventual commercialization of its drug candidates. The company’s alliances and partnerships with industry giants not only provide financial support but also enhance credibility and potential for successful market entry.

For investors considering a stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, the key considerations should include the company’s innovative pipeline, strategic partnerships, and the strong analyst consensus pointing to a significant upside. As with all biotech investments, risks are inherent, particularly those associated with clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals. However, for those with a higher risk tolerance, IDEAYA represents a promising opportunity within the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine oncology.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple