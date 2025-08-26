Follow us on:

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

    HUTCHMED CEO Dr Weiguo Su takes leave of absence

    HUTCHMED (China) has announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr Weiguo Su will take a leave of absence due to health reasons. The Board has appointed Johnny Cheng, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, as Acting CEO while continuing in his CFO role.
    HUTCHMED completes enrollment for phase III SANOVO lung cancer study

    HUTCHMED has completed patient enrollment for its Phase III SANOVO trial evaluating ORPATHYS® (savolitinib) with TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) as a first-line treatment for certain EGFR-mutated, MET-overexpressed non-small cell lung cancer patients.
    HUTCHMED showcases new oncology data at ASCO 2025

    HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set to unveil groundbreaking data on key cancer therapies at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting promising advancements in NSCLC and solid tumors.
    HUTCHMED completes Savolitinib trial enrollment

    HUTCHMED has successfully completed patient enrollment for a Phase II trial of savolitinib, targeting gastric cancer patients with MET amplification.

