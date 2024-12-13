Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$227.34’, now 18.7% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $326.00 and $180.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $227.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $191.52 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is $221.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $255.28. The market cap for the company is 7.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $190.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,895,792,397 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.79, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).