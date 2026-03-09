How portfolio decisions take shape during the working week

For an active investor focused on China, the process of building conviction rarely comes from a single meeting or data point. Instead, it develops through continuous engagement with companies, analysts and policymakers across the region. During a recent week, Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, moved between Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore as part of the ongoing process of evaluating opportunities across Chinese equities.

The week begins with preparation before markets open. After a short period set aside for exercise and reflection, attention quickly turns to market developments and internal discussions. A morning meeting with colleagues in Tokyo provides an early opportunity to compare observations from overnight trading and identify the issues most relevant to the portfolio in the days ahead.

Later that morning, a discussion with a Shanghai-based analyst focuses on developments affecting commodity-linked companies and the direction of Chinese economic policy. Recent policy signals have increasingly emphasised addressing consumer and producer price deflation while supporting more stable industry profitability.

The afternoon is spent reviewing material for an upcoming client presentation before travelling to Hong Kong. Moving between locations is a regular part of maintaining contact with companies and the regional research team. Hong Kong remains an important base for investor access to Chinese businesses and for discussions with analysts covering the market.

The following morning begins with a series of company meetings spanning several markets, including Australia, Japan and China. Looking at companies across different regions helps place Chinese businesses in a broader competitive context.

Back in the Hong Kong office, the focus turns to internal research discussions. Meetings with analysts covering technology hardware and pharmaceuticals provide an opportunity to review recent findings and test investment assumptions. Later conversations with a Chinese consumer company highlight an area where conditions remain mixed. While overall retail sales growth has been subdued, pricing stability in certain product categories and the emergence of newer domestic brands suggest the market continues to evolve.

Midweek begins with a discussion with the regional head of research to review the work produced across the team and to consider the most valuable contributions from the past year. The remainder of the day reflects the steady rhythm typical of active investment management, with a series of company meetings and broker conversations providing incremental insights that help shape portfolio decisions.

Thursday brings meetings with several Chinese companies, including one private business. These discussions reinforce the continuing importance of Hong Kong as a link between Chinese issuers and international capital. As regulatory and geopolitical dynamics have shifted in recent years, the market has retained its role as a gateway for companies seeking global investors.

The final day in Hong Kong begins with the weekly China equity discussion involving portfolio managers and analysts. These meetings provide a forum to challenge ideas and compare perspectives on the market. Later discussions with the investment director team focus on market feedback from clients and how those views may influence communication and positioning in the coming year.

