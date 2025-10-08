Follow us on:

How lime shapes both cost and compliance in gold operations

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

In gold processing, lime plays a central role that goes well beyond chemical support. It stabilises the conditions under which gold is leached, controls downstream contamination, and increasingly underwrites both efficiency and compliance.

Cyanidation remains the dominant method for extracting gold from ore, and lime is indispensable to this process. Its primary function is pH control, keeping the chemical environment within a narrow window where gold dissolves efficiently. Even small deviations can drive up cyanide consumption, reduce recovery, and create safety or environmental risks.

Lime is used to neutralise acidic materials released during ore breakdown, especially in sulphide-rich or refractory deposits. As miners pursue more complex ore bodies, this buffering capacity becomes essential. Without it, process chemistry becomes harder to manage, costs escalate, and operational flexibility narrows.

Lime is required in large quantities, and its consumption scales with ore throughput and ore complexity. In some operations, it ranks among the top three reagent costs. This makes lime planning an essential part of mine economics.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering reports interim results as Limeco quicklime output reaches 55 tpd

Firering Strategic Minerals has released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting progress at its Limeco project in Zambia. Kiln 1 is now producing around 55 tonnes per day of quicklime, with refurbishment of Kiln 2 on track for commissioning in Q4 2025.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering boosts Limeco output with kiln upgrade and sales growth

Firering Strategic Minerals has increased production at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia, with Kiln 1 now operating steadily at 45-50 tonnes per day following a successful upgrade. Refurbishment of Kiln 2 is in progress, with commissioning expected soon, and further improvements planned for additional kilns to enhance efficiency.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals regains control of Atex and Alliance projects

Firering has confirmed that Ricca Resources has withdrawn from its earn-in agreement, relinquishing all interests in the Atex and Alliance Lithium-Tantalum Projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Firering now holds 90% of Atex and 51% of Alliance, retains a 10.6% stake in Ricca, and is seeking repayment of funds advanced under the agreement.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £1.01 million to advance Limeco quicklime project

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has raised £1.01 million via a placing and subscription at 1.5 pence per share to fund the first two tranches of its Limeco option, increasing its stake to 26.9 per cent by 31 July 2025.

