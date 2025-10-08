How lime shapes both cost and compliance in gold operations

In gold processing, lime plays a central role that goes well beyond chemical support. It stabilises the conditions under which gold is leached, controls downstream contamination, and increasingly underwrites both efficiency and compliance.

Cyanidation remains the dominant method for extracting gold from ore, and lime is indispensable to this process. Its primary function is pH control, keeping the chemical environment within a narrow window where gold dissolves efficiently. Even small deviations can drive up cyanide consumption, reduce recovery, and create safety or environmental risks.

Lime is used to neutralise acidic materials released during ore breakdown, especially in sulphide-rich or refractory deposits. As miners pursue more complex ore bodies, this buffering capacity becomes essential. Without it, process chemistry becomes harder to manage, costs escalate, and operational flexibility narrows.

Lime is required in large quantities, and its consumption scales with ore throughput and ore complexity. In some operations, it ranks among the top three reagent costs. This makes lime planning an essential part of mine economics.

