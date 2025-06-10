How Finseta’s international payments network benefits UK businesses and individuals

Finseta’s international payments network offers several tangible benefits to UK businesses and individuals seeking efficient, secure, and cost-effective solutions for cross-border transactions. By leveraging its proprietary technology and extensive global reach, Finseta enables clients to send payments to over 150 countries in 58 currencies, far surpassing the capabilities of many traditional banks. This breadth of coverage is especially valuable for UK companies with international suppliers, customers, or subsidiaries, as well as for individuals managing overseas investments or personal transfers.

One of the core advantages is the reduction in both cost and complexity. Finseta’s services are reported to be up to 5% cheaper than those offered by high-street banks, thanks to its direct access to currency markets and streamlined processes. The company’s platform also reduces paperwork and administrative burden, allowing for faster turnaround times, often within 24 hours, which is crucial for maintaining steady cash flow and meeting urgent payment deadlines.

Security is a major focus for Finseta, with features such as bank-grade encryption and the recently introduced Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service powered by tell.money. This service enhances payment security by verifying the payee’s details before a transfer is completed, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring funds reach the intended recipient. Such measures are particularly important given the rise in authorised push payment fraud affecting UK businesses and individuals.

Personalised service further sets Finseta apart. Clients benefit from one-to-one support and bespoke solutions tailored to their specific requirements, whether they are managing high-value, compliance-intensive transactions or seeking guidance on currency risk management. The platform’s multi-currency accounts and access to European IBANs also provide flexibility for businesses operating across different jurisdictions.

Finseta’s ongoing investment in compliance and regulatory capabilities ensures that UK clients can transact globally with confidence, knowing that their payments are handled in accordance with the latest financial regulations. The company’s scalable technology and expanding network of payment partners enable it to adapt quickly to changing market needs and regulatory environments, supporting sustainable growth for its clients.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.