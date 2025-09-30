Follow us on:

How consumer choice is being rewritten by digital ecosystems

itim Group

The global retail landscape is being reshaped in ways that few would have predicted only a decade ago. What was once a linear process of discovery, selection, and purchase has fractured into a far more complex, fast-moving system where the lines between digital and physical continue to blur.

E-commerce transactions are already measured in the trillions of dollars and the trajectory remains firmly upward. Forecasts suggest the market could reach over eight trillion dollars within the next two years, underscoring how deeply embedded digital retail has become across both mature and emerging economies.

Marketplaces have held a dominant position for some time, drawing strength from scale and convenience, yet a subtle shift is underway. Brands are working to regain direct relationships with their customers through owned channels, leveraging data, content, and tailored experiences to differentiate themselves.

Artificial intelligence is now central to this transformation. It is not simply about recommendation engines or customer service chatbots, but increasingly about predictive fulfilment, automated product discovery, and even the emergence of shopping agents that could make purchase decisions on behalf of consumers.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

