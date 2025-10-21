How colour is redefining functional spaces

Follow us on:

Revitalising a space does not always demand a full‑scale renovation; sometimes it’s simply about introducing colour in unexpected places and letting small touches make a big difference.

The kitchen is often the heart of the home and can mirror your aesthetic and energy. A dramatic shift can be achieved by replacing neutral tiling with décor tiles in shades of grey. These tiles bring depth and confidence to the wall, working with minimalist, industrial or warm‑toned interiors alike. Instead of overpowering the space, they add character in a refined way.

Using green mosaic or décor tiles introduces colour and texture simultaneously, creating a fresh and intentional statement in any room. Whether used as a full wall or a subtle accent, green tiles bring a natural richness and contrast, especially when paired with materials like terrazzo or warm wood. In spaces that are otherwise pared back, the green offers visual warmth and personality.

The risers of a staircase offer an often‑overlooked canvas, by introducing decorative tiles into each riser, you’re turning a functional element into something memorable. Bold patterns, soft textures or vivid colours on the steps add whimsy, charm and an individual touch. Whether your style leans rustic or modern eclectic, this targeted upgrade has outsized impact.

A few well‑placed, decorative tile accents can shift mood and style meaningfully. With the right mosaic or décor tile, a space becomes more expressive, textured and personalised.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

