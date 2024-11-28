Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.86’, now -11.1% Downside Potential

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HLI) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $206.00 and $129.00 with the average share target price sitting at $168.86. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $190.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and the 200 day MA is $145.38. The market cap for the company is 13.03B. The current share price for the company is: $187.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,574,462,486 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.33, revenue per share of $32.63 and a 11.16% return on assets.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR) and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).