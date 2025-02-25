Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$191.71’, now 12.3% Upside Potential

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. with ticker code (HLI) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $230.00 and $162.00 and has a mean share price target at $191.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $170.68 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $177.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of 11.79B. The current share price for the company is: $168.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,245,272,290 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.2, revenue per share of $34.34 and a 11.15% return on assets.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR) and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).