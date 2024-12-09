Follow us on:

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -7.8% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HLI) have now 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $129.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $170.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $185.30 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.8%. The 50 day MA is $175.39 and the 200 day moving average is $147.06. The market capitalization for the company is 12.81B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $184.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,810,557,348 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 37.77, revenue per share of $32.63 and a 11.16% return on assets.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR) and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).

