Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST): Unlocking a 38.58% Potential Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

Broker Ratings

Investors seeking opportunities in the real estate sector, particularly within the hospitality industry, might find Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) an enticing prospect. As the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels, Host Hotels & Resorts commands a significant presence in the market. With a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, the company operates 76 properties in the United States and five internationally, totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. This expansive portfolio is managed in partnership with premier brands like Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, and Hilton, ensuring a strong foothold in the hospitality sector.

Currently, Host Hotels’ stock is priced at $13.41, showing a slight price change of -0.37 (-0.03%) on the trading day. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between $12.70 and $19.33, reflecting a volatile yet potentially rewarding investment landscape. Investors should note that the company’s forward P/E ratio stands at 15.99, suggesting a moderate valuation relative to its earnings growth expectations.

A standout feature of Host Hotels & Resorts is its attractive dividend yield of 5.97%, supported by a payout ratio of 80.81%. For income-focused investors, this level of yield provides a robust return, particularly when compared to the broader market’s average dividend yields. Additionally, the company’s free cash flow of over $1.18 billion indicates a strong capacity to maintain and potentially increase its dividend payouts in the future.

Host Hotels has demonstrated a revenue growth rate of 7.60%, while its return on equity (ROE) is a solid 10.40%. With an EPS of 0.99, the financial metrics suggest a company that is managing to navigate the challenges of the hospitality industry effectively. However, it’s worth noting that several valuation metrics, such as P/E and PEG, are not available, which may require investors to delve deeper into qualitative assessments and industry comparisons.

Analyst sentiment towards Host Hotels & Resorts is overwhelmingly positive, with 13 buy ratings and 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This bullish consensus is further underscored by the stock’s target price range of $14.00 – $22.00, with an average target of $18.58. This suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from its current price, providing a compelling case for growth-oriented investors.

From a technical perspective, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $15.23 and $16.98, respectively. The stock’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 49.64 indicates a neutral position, while the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) at -0.52, compared to the Signal Line of -0.57, suggests a cautious approach in the short term.

Host Hotels & Resorts stands out as a formidable player in the hospitality REIT sector, with its extensive property portfolio and strategic partnerships with luxury and upper-upscale brands. For investors willing to ride the waves of the hospitality industry’s cyclical nature, HST offers a blend of income potential and capital appreciation, supported by strong buy ratings and notable potential upside. As always, prospective investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct thorough due diligence before taking a position in this dynamic REIT.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Unlocking a 4.7% Potential Upside with Strategic Service Excellence

    Broker Ratings

    ON Semiconductor (ON): Analyzing the 66.66% Potential Upside Amid Volatile Market Movements

    Broker Ratings

    Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Exploring a 57.82% Upside in the Energy Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): A Potential 90% Upside Amidst Challenges

    Broker Ratings

    Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Navigating a 22% Potential Upside with Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Navigating a 4.31% Potential Upside with Robust Market Presence

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.