Hochschild Mining Plc 40.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hochschild Mining Plc with ticker (LON:HOC) now has a potential upside of 40.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



HOC.L



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hochschild Mining Plc share price of 229 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 40.0%. Trading has ranged between 85 (52 week low) and 252 (52 week high) with an average of 1,287,986 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,152,645,522.



Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based precious metals company. The Company is focused on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of gold and silver. The Company has one operating mine (Inmaculada) located in southern Peru, one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina, and one operating mine (Mara Rosa) located in Brazil. The Company also has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile at various stages of development. Inmaculada is a 20,000-hectare gold and silver underground mine. It consists of 40 mining concessions and is located in the Ayacucho Department in southern Peru. San Jose is a gold-silver underground mine located in Argentina, in the Santa Cruz province, 1,750 km southwest of Buenos Aires. The Mara Rosa open pit gold mine located in the jurisdiction of Goias State in Brazil. The Company is also engaged in operating Monte Do Carmo project, which is located in state of Tocatins, with claims totaling 82,541 ha of concessions.







