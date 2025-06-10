Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hochschild Mining Plc to pause Mara Rosa processing for six weeks

Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) (OTCQX: HCHDF) has provided the following update on its Mara Rosa operation in Brazil.

The Company has previously disclosed that operations at Mara Rosa have been adversely affected by heavier-than-usual seasonal rainfall over the past few months as well as contractor performance issues. These conditions have limited access to ore, particularly the higher-grade zones within the pit, and have further compounded ongoing challenges with the filtering processes. As a result, efforts to recover from delays in mine waste removal carried over from the previous year have been further prolonged.

Following the resignation of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, as announced on 27 May 2025, Eduardo Landin, CEO, has temporarily assumed operational responsibilities and is leading a comprehensive review of all mining, processing and disposal activities at Mara Rosa to identify constraints to the mine’s output. As part of this review, a temporary suspension of the processing plant of approximately six weeks is anticipated in order to carry out general maintenance activities and mechanical filter repair work. Mining operations will continue as planned. The review team is actively engaging with stakeholders in order to achieve a sustained improvement in performance.

At the start of the year, the Mara Rosa mine was expected to produce between 94,000 and 104,000 ounces of gold in 2025 and as at the end of May, the mine had produced just over 25,000 ounces of gold. The measures being taken are expected to result in a significant reduction to that guidance and this will have a corresponding impact on the operation’s costs.

An update on progress of the review and revised full year Group guidance will be provided in due course.

Hochschild Mining confirms that production at both the Inmaculada mine in Peru and San Jose in Argentina is in line with expectations. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple