HF Sinclair Corporation Share Price Target ‘$49.23’, now 42.1% Upside Potential

HF Sinclair Corporation with ticker code (DINO) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $58.00 and $35.00 with the average share target price sitting at $49.23. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $34.65 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 42.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $39.02 while the 200 day moving average is $48.29. The market capitalization for the company is 6.46B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,185,598,633 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.86, revenue per share of $155.10 and a 1.56% return on assets.

HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. The Company’s segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Refining segment is involved in the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa Refinery. The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets. It owns and operates about seven complex refineries.