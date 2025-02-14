Follow us on:

HF Sinclair Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

HF Sinclair Corporation which can be found using ticker (DINO) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $58.00 and $31.00 calculating the average target price we see $46.88. Now with the previous closing price of $35.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $36.51 and the 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of 6.95B. The current share price for the company is: $36.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,059,869,892 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.33, revenue per share of $155.10 and a 1.56% return on assets.

HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. The Company’s segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Refining segment is involved in the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa Refinery. The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets. It owns and operates about seven complex refineries.

