Hexcel Corporation Share Price Target ‘$69.71’, now 11.5% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $81.00 and $60.00 calculating the average target share price we see $69.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $64.57. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.06B. The current share price for the company is: $62.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,640,287,220 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 47.68, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.