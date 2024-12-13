Hess Midstream LP Share Price Target ‘$40.80’, now 13.4% Upside Potential

Hess Midstream LP which can be found using ticker (HESM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $39.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $40.80. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $35.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is $35.88 and the 200 day MA is $35.88. The company has a market cap of 7.84B. The stock price is currently at: $35.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,894,325,467 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.16, revenue per share of $18.19 and a 13.98% return on assets.

Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based midstream company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. The Company owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The Company operates through three segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export. Gathering segment includes Hess North Dakota Pipeline Operations LP (Gathering Opco) and Hess Water Services Holdings LLC, which own the various assets, including natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal. Processing and storage segment includes Hess TGP Operations LP (HTGP Opco) and Hess Mentor Storage Holdings LLC (Mentor Holdings). Terminaling and export segment includes Hess North Dakota Export Logistics Operations LP (Logistics Opco).