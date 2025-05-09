Hercules Site Services accelerates growth amidst UK infrastructure boom

Hercules Site Services is capitalising on the UK’s infrastructure surge, reporting a remarkable 17% revenue increase in the first half of 2025. With revenues surpassing £54 million, the company is strategically positioned to benefit from substantial government investments, particularly the £104 billion OFWAT-approved AMP8 programme in the water sector.

Hercules Site Services has reported a robust 17% revenue growth for the first half of its 2025 financial year, with revenues exceeding £54 million. This performance underscores the company’s strategic alignment with the UK’s escalating infrastructure investments.

The company’s CEO, Brusk Korkmaz, highlighted a significant uptick in tender inquiries across various sectors, including water, highways, rail, power, oil & gas, and energy. This surge reflects growing confidence in UK infrastructure investment and positions Hercules to leverage opportunities arising from the OFWAT-approved £104 billion investment in the water sector as AMP8 commences.

Hercules’ strategic focus on its labour supply division has been instrumental in this growth. The company has been supplying skilled workers to major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the Sizewell C nuclear power plant, contributing to better-than-expected growth.

In addition to organic growth, Hercules has secured a place on the Wessex Water Civils Support Framework, providing both labour supply and civil projects support. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.

The company’s strategic divestment of its suction excavator business has allowed it to streamline operations and focus on core activities. This decision has significantly reduced debt levels and enhanced the company’s capacity to invest in high-growth areas.

