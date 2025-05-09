Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules Site Services accelerates growth amidst UK infrastructure boom

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services is capitalising on the UK’s infrastructure surge, reporting a remarkable 17% revenue increase in the first half of 2025. With revenues surpassing £54 million, the company is strategically positioned to benefit from substantial government investments, particularly the £104 billion OFWAT-approved AMP8 programme in the water sector.

Hercules Site Services has reported a robust 17% revenue growth for the first half of its 2025 financial year, with revenues exceeding £54 million. This performance underscores the company’s strategic alignment with the UK’s escalating infrastructure investments.

The company’s CEO, Brusk Korkmaz, highlighted a significant uptick in tender inquiries across various sectors, including water, highways, rail, power, oil & gas, and energy. This surge reflects growing confidence in UK infrastructure investment and positions Hercules to leverage opportunities arising from the OFWAT-approved £104 billion investment in the water sector as AMP8 commences.

Hercules’ strategic focus on its labour supply division has been instrumental in this growth. The company has been supplying skilled workers to major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the Sizewell C nuclear power plant, contributing to better-than-expected growth.

In addition to organic growth, Hercules has secured a place on the Wessex Water Civils Support Framework, providing both labour supply and civil projects support. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.

The company’s strategic divestment of its suction excavator business has allowed it to streamline operations and focus on core activities. This decision has significantly reduced debt levels and enhanced the company’s capacity to invest in high-growth areas.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services delivers 17% revenue growth in H1 2025

Hercules Site Services plc reports strong revenue growth of 17%, exceeding £54 million, driven by UK infrastructure advancements and a robust labour supply strategy.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services joins Wessex Water’s new Civils Support Framework

Hercules Site Services plc secures a key role in Wessex Water's Civils Support Framework, enhancing construction support for vital infrastructure projects.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services delivers strong financial performance, exceeding market expectations

Hercules Site Services plc announces strong growth at its AGM, highlighting a 48% revenue increase and strategic advancements in the UK construction sector.

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director to boost growth in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business, significantly reducing debt levels

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business for £2.4m, reducing debt by £9m and boosting focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.

Hercules Site Services Smashes Records and Signals Bold Plans for 2025 Growth (Video)

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) reports record-breaking FY 2024 results, with robust growth in revenue and profitability despite strategic divestments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.